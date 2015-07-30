(Adds dividend cut, analyst expectations, revenue, forecast, recasts lead)

TORONTO, July 30 Goldcorp Inc, the world's most valuable gold miner, said on Thursday it would cut its dividend by 60 percent to ensure "financial flexibility," while reporting a better-than-expected profit and improved production and cost forecasts.

To fortify its financial position in a volatile gold market, the Vancouver-based company reduced its dividend to 2 cents per month, following a recent $1 billion credit facility expansion and the sale of its stake in Tahoe Resources.

Goldcorp said it now sees production in 2015 at the high end of its forecast 3.3-3.6 million ounce range, with all-in sustaining costs at $850 to $900 per ounce, down from an earlier estimate of $875 to $950.

Goldcorp reported adjusted earnings of $65 million, or 8 cents a share, for the quarter ended June 30, down from $164 million, or 20 cents a share, in the same period last year.

Analysts expected an adjusted profit of 7 cents a share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.3 billion from $1.1 billion.

All-in sustaining costs to produce one ounce of gold, a measure that includes sustaining capital, exploration and general expenses, notched down to $846 in the quarter, from $852 last year.

Gold production increased to 908,000 ounces from 648,700 ounces, a quarterly record driven by higher grades at Penasquito in Mexico and an ongoing ramp-up at Cerro Negro in Argentina, but the average realized price dropped to $1,189 per ounce from $1,296 ounce. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Bernadette Baum)