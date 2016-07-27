July 27 Goldcorp Inc reported a second-quarter net loss on Wednesday on the back of lower gold production. The Canadian miner also said it would go ahead with expansions at its Penasquito mine in Mexico and its Musselwhite mine in Canada.

Goldcorp, the world's third-biggest gold producer by market value, reported a net loss of $78 million, or 9 cents a share, in the three months to end-June. That compared with net earnings of $392 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)