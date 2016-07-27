BRIEF-Engility launches seeks to reprice $195 mln current principal outstanding B1 term loan maturing in 2020
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
July 27 Goldcorp Inc reported a second-quarter net loss on Wednesday on the back of lower gold production. The Canadian miner also said it would go ahead with expansions at its Penasquito mine in Mexico and its Musselwhite mine in Canada.
Goldcorp, the world's third-biggest gold producer by market value, reported a net loss of $78 million, or 9 cents a share, in the three months to end-June. That compared with net earnings of $392 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Engility launches offering to reprice term loans and reaffirms fiscal year 2016 guidance, excluding impact of irg sale
Jan 30 Mattress maker Tempur Sealy International Inc said it terminated its contracts with U.S. mattress retailer Mattress Firm Holdings Corp, after disagreements over changes, which asked for "significant economic concessions."
* Complex deal would reshape Italian finance but faces hurdles