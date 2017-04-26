REFILE-UPDATE 2-Qatar says fighter jets deal shows deep U.S. support
* Turkey says not taking sides, backs Qatar's right to buy weapons
April 26 Canadian gold miner Goldcorp Inc , the world's fourth-biggest gold producer by market value, posted higher first-quarter earnings on Wednesday helped by lower costs.
Goldcorp reported net earnings of $170 million, or 20 cents a share, in the three months through the end of March. That compared with earnings of $80 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver)
LIMA, June 15 Peru's economy grew 0.17 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier, government statistics agency Inei said on Thursday, the lowest monthly expansion since July 2009 amid declines in the construction and manufacturing sectors.
OSLO, June 15 Sweden's largest national pension fund, AP7, has sold its investments in six companies it accuses of breaching the Paris climate agreement, in a decision environmentalists believe is the first of its kind.