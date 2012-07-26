July 26 Goldcorp Inc said Thursday that
second-quarter adjusted earnings fell 20 percent as problems at
its Penasquito mine in Mexico and Red Lake mine in Canada
weighed on gold production in the quarter.
Canada's No. 2 gold producer earned $268 million, or 26
cents a share, in the quarter, down from $489 million, or 52
cents a share, in the year-earlier period.
Removing one-time items, profit was $332 million, or 41
cents a share, compared with $413 million, or 52 cents a share,
a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $1.1 billion in the quarter from $1.3
billion.
Earlier this month, Goldcorp lowered its 2012 gold
production outlook to between 2.35 million and 2.45 million
ounces in 2012 from 2.6 million ounces.
