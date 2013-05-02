May 2 Canadian miner Goldcorp Inc reported a 35 percent drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday, as lower metal prices and higher costs outweighed a boost in gold sales.

Net income was $309 million, or 33 cents a share, in the quarter ended March 31. That compared with $479 million, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue fell 16 percent to $1 billion.