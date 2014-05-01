BRIEF-Verizon and CBS Corp announce multiyear content carriage agreement
May 1 Goldcorp Inc reported a decline in first quarter earnings on Thursday even as gold production rose, as the price of gold dropped.
Net income dropped to $98 million, or 12 cents a share, from $309 million, or 33 cents, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $898 million from $964 million. (Reporting by Allison Martell)
* Says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The North West Company Inc announces fourth quarter earnings and an increase in the quarterly dividend