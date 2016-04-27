April 27 Goldcorp Inc returned to a profit in the first-quarter on the back of higher production and lower costs, the Canadian gold producer said on Wednesday.

Goldcorp, the world's third-biggest gold producer by market value, reported net earnings of $80 million, or 10 cents a share, in the three months to end-March. That compared with a net loss of $87 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)