BRIEF-Mondelez is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
April 27 Goldcorp Inc returned to a profit in the first-quarter on the back of higher production and lower costs, the Canadian gold producer said on Wednesday.
Goldcorp, the world's third-biggest gold producer by market value, reported net earnings of $80 million, or 10 cents a share, in the three months to end-March. That compared with a net loss of $87 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Mondelez International is preparing to look for a successor to its CEO Irene Rosenfeld- WSJ,citing sources
NEW YORK, April 7 America First may be a main policy of the White House and fuel to the stock market rally but U.S. investors are looking overseas for stronger earnings as S&P 500 companies are set to report their first quarter of double-digit profit gains since 2014.