13 hours ago
Canadian miner Goldcorp may sell royalties portfolio
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Hitler exhibition in Berlin bunker asks "How could it happen?"
July 27, 2017 / 9:17 PM / 13 hours ago

Canadian miner Goldcorp may sell royalties portfolio

Nicole Mordant

2 Min Read

VANCOUVER, July 27 (Reuters) - Goldcorp Inc is looking to sell royalties it owns on a number of mining projects it has sold in recent years, its chief executive said on Thursday, as the Canadian gold miner nears the end of a series of non-core asset sales.

Goldcorp, which is the world's fourth-biggest gold miner by market value, has sold $500 million of non-core assets in Mexico and Guatemala this year, investing the funds into its pipeline of bigger mine development projects.

The sale of the royalties could realize about $50 million, CEO David Garofalo said in an interview following the company's second-quarter earnings.

Royalties give the owner the right to receive a percentage of revenue or profits from a mining operation. Demand for royalties has increased in the mining sector in recent years as new entrants try to mimic the strong financial performance of royalty companies such as Franco-Nevada Inc.

Goldcorp owns royalties on a number of non-producing assets, including the Camino Rojo gold project in Mexico, which it sold to Orla Mining in June, and the Cerro Blanco gold-silver project in Guatemala, which it sold to Bluestone Resources in January.

Goldcorp is still deciding whether to sell the royalties as a package or separately, depending on what garners the highest price, Garofalo said.

The Vancouver-based company is now "pretty much done" with non-core asset sales, he said. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

