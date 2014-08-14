UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE Aug 14 Golden Agri-Resources Ltd , one of the world's largest palm oil companies, said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit dropped nearly 40 percent on the year to $27 million on weak performance in the refining and oilseeds businesses.
For the first half of the year, the company's net profit fell 17 percent to $131 million, even though the revenue grew 27 percent during the period, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources