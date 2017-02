JAKARTA Oct 21 Golden Energy Mines, a coal unit of Indonesia's biggest conglomerate Sinar Mas Group, plans to raise up to 3.08 trillion rupiah ($349 million) in an initial public offering in November, the company said in a statement on Friday.

The company is selling a 15 percent stake in the IPO and has set the offer range at 2,300 rupiah to 3,500 rupiah per share. India's GMR Infrastructure will buy around another 15 percent of the firm via a private placement. ($1 = 8,825 rupiah) (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)