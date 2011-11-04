JAKARTA Nov 4 Golden Energy Mines, an
Indonesian coal miner, is set to raise 2.2 trillion rupiah ($245
million) in an initial public offering this month, the firm's
underwriter said on Friday.
The miner priced the offering at 2,500 rupiah per share,
after a 2,300 rupiah to 3,500 rupiah price range, Kokaryadi
Chandra, president director of Sinarmas Sekuritas, told Reuters
after the bookbuilding process was completed.
The company, controlled by the Widjaja family via its listed
unit Dian Swastatika Sentosa , is selling a 15 percent
stake in the IPO.
The IPO has been delayed several times this year due to
uncertainty over the firm's valuation and a stategic partner to
develop its coal mines.
It finally secured a strategic partnership with India's GMR
Infrastructure in August, after talks with the world
largest coal miner Coal India collapsed.
India's GMR Infrastructure will buy around another
15 percent of the firm via a private placement.
Golden Energy owns 10 coal mining areas across Indonesia,
the world's largest exporting nation of the thermal coal used in
power stations, and plans to increase production capacity to 6-8
million tonnes this year, from 3 million tonnes last year.
It targets producing 10 million tonnes in 2012 and output of
20-30 million tonnes in 2018 from its current reserves of 850
million tonnes, the Widjaja family has said, which would make it
one of the country's top ten producers.
($1 = 8,975 rupiah)
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Janeman Latul; Editing
by Neil Chatterjee)