JAKARTA, Sept 28 Golden Energy Mines, a coal
unit of Indonesia's biggest conglomerate Sinar Mas Group, plans
to raise up to $550 million in an initial public offering in
November despite the global economy uncertainty, a company
official said on Wednesday.
The offering by the miner, controlled by the Widjaja family
via its listed Dian Swastatika Sentosa unit, would be
Indonesia's biggest IPO this year, topping consumer firm Salim
Ivomas Pratama's $407 million IPO in May.
"We have completed the preparation for the IPO and have
requested to launch it in November this year," Suganto Widjaja,
Golden Energy's president commissioner, told Reuters. "We plan
to sell up to a 30 percent stake in the firm to raise between
$500-$550 million."
The IPO has been delayed several times this year due to
uncertainty over its valuation and the stategic partner to
develop its coal mines.
It finally secured a strategic partnership with India's GMR
Infrastructure in August after talks with the world
largest coal miner, Coal India , collapsed.
GMR will become the anchor investor for the IPO, buying a
stake of between 10 to 20 percent, Widjaja added.
Golden Energy owns 10 coal mining areas across Indonesia
including in Sumatra and Kalimantan islands, and plans to
increase production capacity to 6 to 8 million tonnes this year,
from 3 million tonnes last year.
It targets producing 10 million tonnes in 2012 with output
at 20 to 30 million tonnes in 2018 from current reserves of 850
million tonnes, Widjaja said.
Golden Energy has appointed Sinar Mas Sekuritas as its lead
underwriter and is in talks with UBS and CIMB
Securities as global arrangers, said Gandi Sulistiyanto,
Managing director at Sinar Mas Group.
