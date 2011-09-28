JAKARTA, Sept 28 Golden Energy Mines, a coal unit of Indonesia's biggest conglomerate Sinar Mas Group, plans to raise up to $550 million in an initial public offering in November despite the global economy uncertainty, a company official said on Wednesday.

The offering by the miner, controlled by the Widjaja family via its listed Dian Swastatika Sentosa unit, would be Indonesia's biggest IPO this year, topping consumer firm Salim Ivomas Pratama's $407 million IPO in May.

"We have completed the preparation for the IPO and have requested to launch it in November this year," Suganto Widjaja, Golden Energy's president commissioner, told Reuters. "We plan to sell up to a 30 percent stake in the firm to raise between $500-$550 million."

The IPO has been delayed several times this year due to uncertainty over its valuation and the stategic partner to develop its coal mines.

It finally secured a strategic partnership with India's GMR Infrastructure in August after talks with the world largest coal miner, Coal India , collapsed.

GMR will become the anchor investor for the IPO, buying a stake of between 10 to 20 percent, Widjaja added.

Golden Energy owns 10 coal mining areas across Indonesia including in Sumatra and Kalimantan islands, and plans to increase production capacity to 6 to 8 million tonnes this year, from 3 million tonnes last year.

It targets producing 10 million tonnes in 2012 with output at 20 to 30 million tonnes in 2018 from current reserves of 850 million tonnes, Widjaja said.

Golden Energy has appointed Sinar Mas Sekuritas as its lead underwriter and is in talks with UBS and CIMB Securities as global arrangers, said Gandi Sulistiyanto, Managing director at Sinar Mas Group. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Janeman Latul. Editing by Jason Szep)