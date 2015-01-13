BANGKOK Jan 13 Golden Land Property Development
PCL :
* Says aims to boost revenue to more than 30 billion baht
($913 million) by 2018 from estimated 8 billion baht in 2015
* Says rising revenue will help company achieve its target
to be one of top five property developers in Thailand in next
four years
* Aims to sell non-core assets worth about 900 million baht
this year
* Says an initial public offering of a real estate
investment trust (REIT) in the second quarter
* Golden Land is majority owned by Univentures PCL,
controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi
