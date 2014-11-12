BANGKOK Nov 12 Thai developer Golden Land
Development Pcl said on Wednesday it plans to raise up
to 10 billion baht ($305 million) through an initial public
offering of a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the first
quarter of 2015.
The proceeds from the IPO will be used to repay debt and for
working capital, President Thanapol Sirithanachai told investors
after presentation of quarterly earnings.
Golden Land will sell Sathorn Square, a 75,000 square metre
office building with occupancy rate of 90 percent, to the REIT,
while its major shareholder Univentures Pcl will
transfer Park Venture office building to the trust, he said.
Golden Land will also hold at least 30 percent stake in the
REIT, he added.
Golden Land is 55.73 percent owned by Univentures,
controlled by beer tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi. It launched
seven new housing projects this year worth 5.5 billion baht and
divested non-core assets of over 1.1 billion baht as part of a
business restructuring.
($1 = 32.8300 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and; Pisit Changplayngam;
Editing by Anand Basu)