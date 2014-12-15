Dec 15 Wuhan Golden Laser Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 300 million yuan ($48.47 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on December 16

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Goo9EL; bit.ly/1w9iCil

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1900 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)