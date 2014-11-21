(Adds detail)
OSLO Nov 21 Dry bulk shipping firm Golden Ocean
reported third-quarter earnings below expectations on
Friday and said charter rates remained too low to ensure
profitability while vessel prices continued to sink.
Golden Ocean, part of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's
business empire, said its quarterly figures were weighed down by
poor Chinese coal demand while its bottom line also took a hit
on one off charges related to charter contracts and new vessels.
Although charter rates improved in the fourth quarter so
far, profitability remains too low and the firm is not signing
long term contracts, keeping the "vast majority" of its vessels
under spot contracts, awaiting better margins.
"It was well into the fourth quarter when the dry bulk
market witnessed a decent recovery," Golden Ocean said in a
statement. "The effect on fourth quarter earnings will be
limited, but it is expected that the net result will be slightly
better than in the third quarter."
The dry bulk market, already bruised by years of weak
demand, took another hit this year as China cut coal imports and
ran down stockpiles of bauxite even as iron ore demand remained
in line with expectations.
"I expect further consolidation in dry bulk and we want to
be consolidator number one", Chief Executive officer Herman
Billung told an investor presentation.
Golden Ocean, which is set to merge with Knightsbridge
Shipping, another Fredriksen dry bulk shipping firm,
said its third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by nearly 80 percent
to 7.2 million, underperforming expectations for $14.8
million..
The firm took one-off charges $15.7 million, pushing it to a
net loss of $11.6 million for the quarter.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by William Hardy)