* John Fredriksen plans to merge Golden Ocean and
Knightsbridge
* Tycoon would own 42 percent of combined firm
* Each Golden Ocean share would get 0.13749 Knightsbridge
shares
* Golden Ocean shares up 5pct after falling to 14-month low
(Adds detail, background and shares)
By Balazs Koranyi
OSLO, Oct 8 Norwegian shipping tycoon John
Fredriksen plans to merge his dry bulk shipping arms Golden
Ocean and Knightsbridge Shipping in an
attempt to fight off a downturn in the sector and create one of
its biggest fleets.
Fredriksen, who owns a plethora of shipping assets ranging
from offshore rig firm Seadrill to tanker group
Frontline, would own 42 percent of the combined firm,
to be named Golden Ocean Group, the companies said in a
statement.
"With the current weakness in the dry bulk market, we
believe there will be attractive consolidation opportunities
going forward," Knightsbridge said.
"Upon an expected recovery of the dry bulk market and as
newbuilds are brought into the fleet, we believe the Combined
Company will generate significant cash flow," it added.
Golden Ocean shares, which had plummeted on Tuesday to a
14-month low of 6.39 Norwegian crowns, bounced more than 5
percent on news of the deal, which will involve its takeover by
Knightsbridge before the merged group is renamed.
Under the terms of the deal, each share in Golden Ocean will
qualify for 0.13749 shares in Knightsbridge, which will issue a
total of 61.5 million shares to investors in the target company.
The dry bulk industry has been in a six-year slump as the
global financial crisis dented demand for commodities just as
shipping firms took delivery of new vessels ordered before the
market's crash.
With the price of key commodities, like iron ore, falling
further, the market's recovery could be even longer than
previously thought, analysts said.
The combined Golden Ocean Group will have 72 vessels,
including 36 currency under construction. The fleet will include
46 capesize vessels, among the biggest in the world, and will
also have 10 ice class vessels, capable of traversing the
northern sea route.
The acquisition is conditional on approval from holders of
75 percent of the equity in both companies as well as regulatory
clearance. Shareholder meetings to vote on the deal will be held
at a date to be set either in December or January.
(Editing by David Holmes)