UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects price in second paragraph)
HONG KONG, Sept 6 Singaporean palm oil firm Golden Agri Resources Ltd plans to raise up to $500 million in convertible bonds due 2017, according to terms of the deal seen by Reuters on Thursday.
The bonds were launched with a coupon of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent a year and an initial conversion price of S$0.89 to S$0.917, according to the terms.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources