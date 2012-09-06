* Bonds launched at 28-32 pct premium over Golden Agri's Wed close

* Company to use funds on potential acquisitions, working capital

* Convertible bonds to pay 2.25-2.5 pct coupon/year-terms (Adds use of proceeds, underwriters)

HONG KONG, Sept 6 Singaporean palm oil firm Golden Agri Resources Ltd plans to raise up to $500 million in convertible bonds due 2017 to fund potential takeovers and its day-to-day activities, according to terms of the deal seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The bonds were launched with a coupon of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent a year and an initial conversion price of S$0.89 to S$0.917, according to the terms.

The conversion premium on the bonds ranged from 28 percent to 32 percent over the reference price of S$0.695, Golden Agri's closing price on Wednesday. Trading of the stock was halted on Thursday pending an announcement, the company said in a securities filing.

The company is offering $400 million of bonds in the base offer with an option to increase it by $100 million and plans to use the funds in future acquisitions, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Convertible bonds are a hybrid security that can offer a fixed rate of return and be exchanged for stock if the bonds trade above the conversion price.

They can be a cheaper way for companies to raise funds than regular bonds, while offering assurance that dilution will only occur at the conversion premium. For investors, convertibles offer some downside protection because of their fixed-income nature.

Citigroup was hired as sole global coordinator for the deal, with BNP Paribas, CIMB and Credit Suisse also acting as joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Matt Driskill)