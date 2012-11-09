KUALA LUMPUR Nov 9 Singapore-listed Golden Agri Resources Ltd, the world's second-largest palm oil plantation company, will issue up to 5 billion ringgit ($1.63 billion) in Islamic bonds in Malaysia to fund possible acquisitions for new land.

"We would like to be able to expand our landbank to be ready for the long-term. In the event where there is a market opportunity for us (to acquire new landbank), there is now an avenue to raise money through the bond," director Rafael Buhay Concepcion told Reuters in a telephone interview on Friday.

The company had budgeted $500 million to expand its total landbank by up to 6 percent or 30,000 hectares in 2012, though it had only achieved a third of this as of June.

"What we have announced is a much smaller hectarage, and the only way we can achieve (the target) is through acquisitions," said Concepcion.

Close to half of the company's total planted area is considered mature. It formed a $1.6 billion partnership with the government of Liberia in 2010 to develop 220,000 hectares of land, about half of the company's present planted area, although Concepcion said the estate remains largely undeveloped.

Concepcion added that the first issuance from the bond program would be a minimum of $100 million, although the size will depend on the company's needs and market appetite.

Golden-Agri Resources, through its subsidiary Golden Assets International Finance Ltd, will issue ringgit-denominated notes in various sizes and with tenors of between one and 15 years, it said in an announcement to the Singapore stock exchange last week. The company received approval for the program from Malaysia's Securities Commission on Oct. 29. OSK Investment Bank Bhd and RHB Investment Bank Bhd were hired as joint principal advisers and lead arrangers.

Concepcion said Malaysia was a suitable choice for fundraising given its developed commodities market.

"Malaysia understands our industry very well. It pioneered large-scale plantation many years ago," he said. An Islamic bond would also allow the company to capitalize on Malaysia's liquid market, he added.

Malaysia's RAM Ratings assigned a rating of AA2(s) to the program, citing the company's solid balance sheet, healthy productivity record and efficient cost structure.

"The company's credit profile is supported by its pole position (in the industry), being the largest planter in Indonesia and second largest globally," RAM said in a statement on Wednesday.

Golden-Agri last issued $400 million in convertible bonds maturing in 2017. With a total planted area of 457,000 hectares, it is the second-largest oil palm planter behind Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd. ($ = 3.0635 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; editing by Stuart Grudgings)