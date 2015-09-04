UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA, Sept 4 Golden Agri-Resources sees Indonesia's palm oil output in 2016 at 27-28 million tonnes, down from an estimated 33 million tonnes in 2015, its chief executive said on Friday.
"El Nino and haze can make production drop significantly," Franky O. Widjaja told reporters. (Reporting By Bernadette Christina; Writing by Nicholas Owen; Editing by David Holmes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.