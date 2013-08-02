SINGAPORE Aug 2 Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources Ltd reported on Friday a plunge in its second-quarter net profit, hurt by lower palm oil prices, and said the operating environment in China remains challenging due to intense competition.

The company posted net profit of $45 million for the three months ended June, down 58 percent from a year earlier. The earnings were also 60 percent lower than the previous quarter, mainly due to weaker production and higher plantation costs.

For company statement, click: (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)