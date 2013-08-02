UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE Aug 2 Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources Ltd reported on Friday a plunge in its second-quarter net profit, hurt by lower palm oil prices, and said the operating environment in China remains challenging due to intense competition.
The company posted net profit of $45 million for the three months ended June, down 58 percent from a year earlier. The earnings were also 60 percent lower than the previous quarter, mainly due to weaker production and higher plantation costs.
For company statement, click: (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources