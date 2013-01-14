Jan 14 Sunday's broadcast of the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards received its best ratings in six years, outpacing other award shows such as the Emmys and People's Choice Awards, NBC said on Monday.

The three-hour broadcast on NBC was up 28 percent in the coveted 18-to-49 age group, and spiked 17 percent in total viewers versus last year's show, according to figures from Nielsen Media Research.

Some 19.7 million Americans tuned in to the show, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, compared to 16.8 million who watched last year when acidic Briton Ricky Gervais was hosting.

Sunday's big Golden Globe winners were musical "Les Miserables," which won three awards, and Iran hostage drama "Argo," which won best dramatic movie and best director for Ben Affleck.

NBC is a united of Comcast Corp