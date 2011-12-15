Dec 15 The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced nominations on Thursday for the 69th Golden Globe Awards.

Following is a list of television nominees. Winners will be announced on Jan. 15 in Hollywood.

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"American Horror Story" (FX)

"Boardwalk Empire" (HBO)

"Boss" (STARZ)

"Game of Thrones" (HBO)

"Homeland" (SHOWTIME)

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL SERIES

"Enlightened" (HBO)

"Episodes" (SHOWTIME)

"Glee" (FOX)

"Modern Family" (ABC)

"New Girl" (FOX)

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Steve Buscemi "Boardwalk Empire"

Bryan Cranston "Breaking Bad"

Kelsey Grammer "Boss"

Jeremy Irons "The Borgias"

Damian Lewis "Homeland"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Claire Danes "Homeland"

Mireille Enos "The Killing"

Julianna Margulies "The Good Wife"

Madeleine Stowe "Revenge"

Callie Thorne "Necessary Roughness"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Alec Baldwin "30 Rock"

David Duchovny "Californication"

Johnny Galecki "The Big Bang Theory"

Thomas Jane "Hung"

Matt LeBlanc "Episodes"

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Laura Dern "Enlightened"

Zooey Deschanel "New Girl"

Tina Fey "30 Rock"

Laura Linney "The Big C"

Amy Poehler "Parks and Recreation"

BEST TV FILM OR MINISERIES

"Cinema Verite" (HBO)

"Downton Abbey" (PBS)

"The Hour" (BBC AMERICA)

"Mildred Pierce" (HBO)

"Too Big To Fail" (HBO)

BEST ACTOR, TV OR MINISERIES

Hugh Bonneville "Downton Abbey"

Idris Elba "Luther"

William Hurt "Too Big To Fail"

Bill Nighy "Page Eight"

Dominic West "The Hour"

BEST ACTRESS, TV OR MINISERIES

Romola Garai "The Hour"

Diane Lane "Cinema Verite"

Elizabeth McGovern "Downton Abbey"

Emily Watson "Appropriate Adult"

Kate Winslet "Mildred Pierce"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Peter Dinklage "Game of Thrones"

Paul Giamatti "Too Big To Fail"

Guy Pearce "Mildred Pierce"

Tim Robbins "Cinema Verite"

Eric Stonestreet "Modern Family"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessica Lange "American Horror Story"

Kelly Macdonald "Boardwalk Empire"

Maggie Smith "Downton Abbey"

Sofia Vergara "Modern Family"

Evan Rachel Wood "Mildred Pierce" (Reporting by Jill Serjeant)