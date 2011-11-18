* Q3 EBIT $24.5 mln vs forecast $21 mln
* Dry bulk shipper drops dividend, saying ship values may
fall
* Analyst calls dividend cut "very bad"; CEO says it's
temporary
* Share down 6.8 pct, already hit by counterparty trouble
By Walter Gibbs and Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Nov 18 Norwegian dry-bulk shipper
Golden Ocean reported a 46 percent fall in
third-quarter operating profit and shelved its dividend, citing
worries that ship values could drop further.
"The company has decided not to pay a dividend in order to
protect the current strong cash position and to be well prepared
for a potential further drop in asset values," Golden Ocean said
on Friday, a day after it reported trouble collecting
charter payments from a Chinese freight firm.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average that
Golden Ocean would pay a dividend of $0.02 per share.
Golden Ocean shares dropped as much 6.8 percent and at 0843
were trading down 6.4 percent, underperforming a 0.9 percent
fall in the broader market.
The drop comes after a 6.4 percent fall on Thursday, after
it said freight firm Grand China Logistics was months in arrears
on charter payments.
The company posted $24.5 million operating profit for the
July-September quarter, ahead of forecasts for $21 million, and
expected a broadly similar result for the fourth quarter.
"The result itself was OK, but the cut in dividend was
really bad," said Danske Bank analyst Debasish Sahabanik.
He said further declines in vessel sale values could oblige
the company to make extraordinary loan repayments.
Chief Executive Herman Billung said the halt in dividend was
a temporary measure.
The company added it "has taken great care in paying down on
the loan facilities when required in relation to minimum value",
a practice that will let it act quickly when purchase
opportunities arise.
"We think it's important to keep our powder dry," Billung
said. "I think 2012 will be the year when the timing is right to
make acquisitions."
Until Friday Golden Ocean had paid a dividend in six
consecutive quarters.
The problems collecting bills from Grand China Logistics has
reignited industry concerns over the stability of contracts with
Chinese shippers after COSCO Holdings
earlier this year halted payments to vessel owners to
renegotiate better terms.
Shipping companies have been showing the strains of global
economic gloom, with oil tanker company General Maritime Corp
filing for bankruptcy protection on Thursday and Danish
dry shipper and oil tanker company Torm talking to
lenders to reschedule its debt.
(Editing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Will Waterman)