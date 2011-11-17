OSLO Nov 17 Norwegian dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean has only a minor exposure to China's Grand China Logistics, a unit of HNA Group, which has halted payments to foreign ship owners because of the severe downturn in the freight market.

"This is not a very big issue to us, it's undramatic," Chief Executive Herman Billung told Reuters in a brief telephone interview on Thursday.

Billung added that his firm has just one ship chartered to the Chinese firm.

