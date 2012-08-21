UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
OSLO Aug 21 Norwegian bulk shipping firm Golden Ocean reported second-quarter operating profit in line with expectations on Tuesday and predicted a similar result for the third quarter.
Golden Ocean, part of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's empire, reported a quarterly operating profit of $14.4 million, in line with expectations for $15 million in a poll of analysts.
"The board still considers the risk reward ratio to be attractive for the dry bulk segment. However a major recovery in rates and asset values may take some time in view of the present large oversupply," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders