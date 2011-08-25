(Corrects headline to show that Golden Ocean expects its core earnings in the third quarter to be more or less in line with those in the second quarter)

OSLO Aug 25 Golden Ocean Group Ltd GOGL.OL:

* Says dry bulk market demand growth is still strong, but due to oversupply market came sharply down at the end of 2010 and has stayed there since

* Says with the present market environment it is expected to be more performance failures in the dry bulk industry

* Says the board has decided to use part of the potential dividend capacity to implement a buy back program of the company's own shares

* Says balance sheet and cash situation remains strong * Says will be able to comply with all loan covenants even in a scenario where assets prices deteriorated almost down to the levels experienced in bottom of the cycle in 2002 - 2003

* Says the combination of higher steel prices and inflation makes it likely that a potential bottom in the existing cycle is higher than in the last cycle.

* Says the board of directors expects third quarter operating profit more or less in line with the second quarter

* Says offers dividend of $0.02 per share for Q2

(Reporting by Oslo newsroom)