Sept 1 Golden Predator Corp said it acquired the Livingstone district in the Yukon, raising its land holdings in the region by about 43 percent.

The Yukon-focused explorer, which had about 4,000 square km in the Yukon in July, has now increased its mineral rights holdings to more than 5,700 square km.

Yukon is in Canada's mainland northwest and its capital Whitehorse was at the centre of the late-19th century Klondike Gold Rush. Golden Predator entered the Yukon three years ago.

The core area of the Livingston district covers a number of creeks that have reported production of over 50,000 ounces of placer gold since the turn of the century, the company said.

"In addition, a significant number of new properties have been acquired through staking in the Selwyn basin as well as other prospective areas identified from the company's reconnaissance activities," Golden Predator said.

The new properties are accessible by helicopter from the Livingstone airstrip and partially accessible via winter road from Whitehorse.

Shares of the company, which expects its flagship Brewery Creek project to begin producing gold in 2013, closed at C$1.17 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The stock has gained about 56 percent of its value so far this year. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)