NEW YORK Aug 17 In the last few years, during rough times one popular trade among hedge funds and other money managers has been nearly automatic: buy gold and sell stocks.

It's worked well in 2011. Gold continues to streak while stocks have been sluggish.

One beneficiary during the most recent volatile period was FactorShares 2X Gold Bull/S&P500 Bear FSG.P, a leveraged exchange-traded fund among just a few in a new category of ETF -- those that pair a position in one asset against a position in another.

FactorShares aims to return double the difference between a bullish position in gold prices GCc1 and a bearish one in the S&P E-mini futures contract ESc1. The ETF debuted in February and saw a flurry of activity as investors fled stocks for gold.

Stocks have dropped sharply from 2011 highs while gold has rallied, and FSG briefly attracted investors seeking to profit with a pairs trade wrapped in one ETF.

"Paired strategies like this are tactical trading tools designed to capture very short term dislocations in markets and the corresponding arbitrage opportunities which may present themselves," said Steve Baffico, chief executive at Four Wood Capital Partners in New York.

FSG and similar ETFs have so far not attracted significant flows, and trading volume in all but FSG has been low. The funds come with certain risks: The returns they're meant to provide are on a daily basis only.

FSG's 10-day average in volume is 221,000 shares, more than triple its 50-day moving average. Its busiest day was Aug. 9, when more than 438,000 shares traded.

"Because this type of fund is new and requires an active strategy, investors are taking a wait-and-see approach," said John Spence, the Boston-based web editor at ETF Trends.

"This group is still in the early innings of growth and while some are popular, like FSG, many advisers are waiting to see what the three-year track record looks like."

But stocks have rebounded in recent days and the volume on FSG has declined as the market has been dominated less by macro-driven momentum selling.

"I do not believe under normal ... market conditions that you'll see a massive proliferation of these products or their usage," Baffico said.

The aim of FSG -- to provide double the returns of this trade on one day -- does not mean it will double the return of the ETF for a longer period of time.

The fund launched Feb. 24 and has risen 25.5 percent. Gold futures are up 26 percent since the ETF launched, and the E-Mini futures are down about 9 percent.

Robert Tull, chief operating officer of Factor Advisors in New York, said the ETF was not designed for casual investors.

"This is a product for when you're taking the risk off the table that you're concerned about for that day," he said. "In a choppy market, this fund is for people who can monitor on an ongoing basis what's going on in their portfolio. It isn't meant to be something you hold onto for 10 years."

Factor Advisors launched four other twice-leveraged paired ETFs at the same time as FSG, including one that is bullish on oil and bearish on S&P futures FOL.P and one that is long S&P and short the U.S. dollar index FSU.P.

FSG has by far been the best performing and most actively traded of the group. Volume in the others is much lower, with some trading barely 1,000 shares a day over the last 50 days.

ETFs have become more attractive investments of late, with the asset class seeing inflows of $17.2 billion in July, according to data from Morningstar, with precious metal-based funds accounting for the majority of the inflows. U.S. stock funds saw outflows of $22.9 billion in the month.

Overall, according to the Investment Company Institute, ETFs has assets of $1.077 trillion at the end of June, compared with $12.22 trillion in mutual funds at that time.

FSG is small, with just $13 million in net assets. It has risen for 10 of the past 16 sessions, the opposite of the S&P, and the down days often reversed the previous session's advances, potentially wiping out investors who bought at the wrong time and didn't close positions at the end of the day.

"When you wake up and see markets deteriorating and gold shooting up, you can jump on this to trade two parts of the market," said Fahad Khalid, a Chicago-based independent trader who bought the fund on recent down days. "This was the best vehicle for that market; I jumped in and stayed until the momentum gave out." (Editing by Leslie Adler)