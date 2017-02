JOHANNESBURG Dec 5 Gold Fields, the world's fourth-largest gold producer, said on Monday its Artic Platinum project in Finland would initially cost in the range of $1.3 to $1.8 billion to develop.

The company also said in a presentation to investors on its website that the project was projected to eventually produce 300,000 to 400,000 ounces a year in platinum group metals. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)