Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
JOHANNESBURG Aug 22 South African gold producer Gold Fields said on Thursday it plans to buy Barrick Gold's Australian assets for $300 million.
The acquisition will add 452,000 ounces to Gold Fields' annual production. Gold Fields expects to produce between 1.83 and 1.9 million ounces this year.
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
* Marks GM's exit from Europe (Updates share prices, adds link to graphic)