* Sees Q3 gold output at around 900,000 ounces

* Output rose despite 5-day strike (Adds details, quote, shares)

JOHANNESBURG Oct 19 South Africa's Gold Fields posted a 3 percent rise in third quarter gold production on Wednesday, as the world's fourth-largest gold miner overcame a strike that halted output for five days in July.

The miner said attributable group output for the July-September quarter rose to around 900,000 gold equivalent ounces, from 872,000 ounces in the previous quarter.

"The 3 percent improvement in production was achieved despite the interruption in production in July which occurred during the five day national industrial action over the wage negotiation process," the company said in a statement.

South African gold miners reached a 2-year wage deal with unions in August, ending a strike by some 100,000 workers in the sector.

Gold Fields, which is due to report results for the quarter on Nov. 10, said in August that the full-year output target remained at between 3.5 million and 3.7 million ounces.

Shares in the company were up 3.89 percent at 126.74 rand by 1022 GMT, compared with a 0.61 percent rise in the JSE Top-40 blue chip index . (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)