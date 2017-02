JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 Gold Fields , the world's fourth largest gold producer, has upgraded the mineral resource estimate for its Chucapaca joint-venture project in Peru by 35 percent to 7.6 million ounces.

The company also said in a presentation sent to Reuters on Tuesday that it remained on track to diversify its operations away from its home base and was aiming to get 60 percent of its global output from outside South Africa by 2015, up from 50 percent now.

The presentation was given on Monday at the Denver Gold Forum. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard)