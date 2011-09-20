* Latin America is key to global drive
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 Gold Fields , the
world's fourth largest gold producer, has upgraded the mineral
resource estimate for its Chucapaca joint-venture project in
Peru by 35 percent to 7.6 million ounces.
The company also said in a presentation sent to Reuters on
Tuesday that it remained on track to diversify its operations
and was aiming to get 60 percent of its global output from
outside South Africa by 2015, up from 50 percent now.
South African gold miners are keen to reduce their exposure
to their home base because of growing mine depths, rising costs
and political risks such as nationalisation talk by radical
elements of the ruling African National Congress.
South America is key to Gold Fields' global ambitions and
the company aims to get 1 million ounces of production from the
region by 2015, which would almost double its share of group
output to 20 percent from 11 percent now.
A senior executive said earlier this month that Gold Fields'
Chucapaca mine, a $750 million joint venture with Peru's
Buenaventura , was on track to start construction by the
second quarter of 2013 and initiate operations in 2015.
In its presentation, which was given on Monday by chief
executive Nick Holland at the Denver Gold Forum, the company
also said a pre-feasibility study was underway for its arctic
platinum project in Finland.
