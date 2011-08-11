JOHANNESBURG Aug 11 A strike at its South African operations hit Gold Fields' production by between 1 and 1.2 tonnes of gold, the chief executive of the country's second-largest gold miner said on Thursday.

"We haven't lost the gold, the gold is still there, we will mine it, but we are not going to see the benefit of that 1.2 tonnes this particular quarter," CEO Nick Holland said during a results presentation. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)