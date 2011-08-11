UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in giant Indonesia mine
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 11 A strike at its South African operations hit Gold Fields' production by between 1 and 1.2 tonnes of gold, the chief executive of the country's second-largest gold miner said on Thursday.
"We haven't lost the gold, the gold is still there, we will mine it, but we are not going to see the benefit of that 1.2 tonnes this particular quarter," CEO Nick Holland said during a results presentation. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Agnieszka Flak)
MANILA, Feb 9 Philippine environment minister Regina Lopez said on Thursday her order to shut mines operating in watersheds is non-negotiable and has the backing of President Rodrigo Duterte, who has the final say on the fate of the affected mines.
* Beijing official signals overcapacity cut in construction materials sectors