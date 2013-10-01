US STOCKS-Wall St flat with focus on jobs report, rate meeting
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 South Africa's Gold Fields said on Tuesday it has finalised its $270 million acquisition of mines belonging to Barrick Gold Corp in Australia.
The company said the acquisition of Barrick Gold's Granny Smith, Lawlers and Darlot gold mines will add about 400,000 ounces of output to its portfolio.
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
March 9 Some one million Michigan homes and other buildings were without power on Thursday after high winds caused what is believed to be the biggest outage in the state's history, utility companies said.
* Fredrik Axsater to lead Wells Fargo Asset Management's strategic business segments group