JOHANNESBURG Dec 5 Gold Fields said on Monday it was considering alternative supply routes to maintain production at its Cerro Corona mine in Peru if protests against Newmont Mining's gold mine project in the region are prolonged.

"(Cerro Corona) has been able to secure supplies to maintain production for a further week and is considering alternative supply routes should the protest action be prolonged," the company said in a statement.

Gold Fields said Cerro Corona is about 60 kilometers (35 miles) away from the proposed Conga project but is on the same public road.

The protests against Newmont's $4.8 billion project have hobbled Peru's region of Cajamarca for 11 days, resulting into President Ollanta Humala declaring a state of emergency

The protesters say the mine will hurt water supplies and cause pollution. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)