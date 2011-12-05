JOHANNESBURG Dec 5 Gold Fields
said on Monday it was considering alternative supply routes to
maintain production at its Cerro Corona mine in Peru if protests
against Newmont Mining's gold mine project in the region
are prolonged.
"(Cerro Corona) has been able to secure supplies to maintain
production for a further week and is considering alternative
supply routes should the protest action be prolonged," the
company said in a statement.
Gold Fields said Cerro Corona is about 60 kilometers (35
miles) away from the proposed Conga project but is on the same
public road.
The protests against Newmont's $4.8 billion project have
hobbled Peru's region of Cajamarca for 11 days, resulting into
President Ollanta Humala declaring a state of
emergency
The protesters say the mine will hurt water supplies and
cause pollution.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)