MANILA, Sept 21 South Africa's Gold Fields Ltd
could invest up to $2 billion to develop a gold and
copper prospect in the Philippines, a government official said
on Wednesday, although the company said it was far too early for
such estimates.
Gold Fields, the world's fourth-largest gold producer, said
on Wednesday it had made a $66 million downpayment for an option
to acquire a 60 percent interest in the undeveloped Far
Southeast gold-copper project.
"Their initial disclosure to us, assuming the due diligence
is successful, they are looking at $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion
investment budget," said Leo Jasareno, director of state agency
Mines and Geosciences Bureau.
That cost covered exploration to full development, he said.
A Gold Fields spokesman in Johannesburg said it was "far too
early" to begin allocating a budget or estimating costs for the
project, not least because the company has not yet decided if it
will exercise the option or not.
Gold Fields entered into option agreements a year ago with
the Philippines' Lepanto Consolidated Mining Co
and Liberty Express Assets to buy 60 percent of the project.
The option price was $340 million, which included the
downpayment and the $54 million Gold Fields previously paid.
Under the deal, Gold Fields has until March 2012 to conduct a
drilling programme as part of a feasibility study.
On Wednesday, the South African miner said if it exercised
the option it would deliver a final payment of $220 million in
the first half of next year. Chief Executive Nick Hollands said
in a statement the drilling results showed promise.
The project is in the northern part of the country's main
Luzon island, and Gold Fields said it "has ready access to
established infrastructure, including roads, tailings
facilities, power and water."
Jasareno told reporters that if Gold Fields was satisfied
with the due diligence results, its plan was to apply for a
Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement (FTAA), the mining
permit required for large-scale mining exploration and
development projects.
The Philippines' mining sector is getting positive response
from foreign investors keen to pursue mining ventures, as few
signs of a slowdown are seen in mineral demand from countries
like China, but policy bottlenecks are limiting a quicker flow
of investments.
The government expects new investments in its minerals
industry to hit $2.8 billion this year, double an initial
forecast and the highest annual figure since the sector was
fully opened to foreign investors in 2005.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Additional reporting by Ed
Stoddard in Johannesburg; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and
Ramthan Hussain)