JOHANNESBURG, Sept 21 Gold Fields , the
world's fourth largest gold miner, said on Wednesday it had made
a non-refundable down payment of $66 million for an option to
acquire a 60 percent interest in an undeveloped gold-copper
deposit in the Philippines.
The company said in a statement that if it decided to take
the option a final payment of $220 million was expected to be
paid during the first half of 2012. It had already paid $54
million prior to the $66 million payment.
As the down payments are non-refundable the company is
taking a risk with capital that could be put to use in a range
of other ways.
But chief executive Nick Hollands said drilling results
showed promise.
"We are pleased with the results to date and excited at the
prospect of establishing a long-standing mutually beneficial
relationship in a promising region in the Philippines," he said.
The project is in the northern part of Luzon, the largest
island in the southeast Asian archipelago, and Gold Fields said
it "has ready access to established infrastructure, including
roads, tailings facilities, power and water."
Gold Fields aims to get 60 percent of its global output from
outside South Africa by 2015, up from 50 percent now.
South African gold miners are keen to reduce their exposure
to their home base because of growing mine depths, rising costs
and political risk, including talk of nationalisation espoused
by radical elements of the ruling African National Congress.
Bullion's record run is also driving renewed exploration and
project development, while gold miners are keen on copper
resources due to the metal's long-term bullish outlook based on
strong Asian demand.
