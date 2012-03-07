JOHANNESBURG, March 7 South Africa's Gold
Fields, the world's fourth largest gold producer, said
on Wednesday that 85 percent of its workforce had heeded a call
for a 1-day nationwide strike.
"Our staffing is therefore limited to essential services
such as security. There is effectively no production for the
first shift," spokesman Sven Lunsche said.
The strike, called by the Congress of South African Trade
Unions, was also expected to hit other gold miners and the
platinum and coal sectors.
