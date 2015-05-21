* Goldin advised Hanergy on multiple deals - filings

* Companies say unable to explain sudden share collapse

* Share volatility tests Hong Kong's oversight ability (Recasts with business link between Hanergy and Goldin)

By Lawrence White and Deena YAO

HONG KONG, May 21 Two large Hong Kong-listed companies whose share prices fell dramatically in the past two days had a business connection, according to regulatory filings reviewed by Reuters.

China-based Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd, a maker of solar panel technology, hired Goldin Financial Holdings as financial adviser on several transactions.

Shares in Hanergy Thin Film slumped 47 percent on Wednesday before trading in the stock was suspended. On Thursday, shares in Goldin Financial dropped by as much as 62 percent, closing down 43 percent in the stock's busiest day of trading in almost six years.

Hong Kong bourse filings show that Hanergy Thin Film appointed Goldin in February to advise it on a deal to supply solar panels to its parent company, Hanergy Holding Group Ltd, effectively making the parent its main source of revenue.

Shares in both Hanergy Thin Film and Goldin Financial had more than trebled since the start of the year as the Hong Kong stock market rose by more than a fifth, and helped by investment inflows from mainland China via a landmark link-up with Shanghai.

The dramatic price moves in the companies' shares raised doubts about Hong Kong's reputation as a global financial hub at a time of increased interest from foreign investors following the launch of the Hong Kong-Shanghai trading link.

On Wednesday, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters that Hanergy Thin Film had been under investigation for several weeks by Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) for alleged market manipulation.

In statements on Thursday, Hanergy Thin Film, Goldin Financial and its sister company Goldin Properties Holdings said they were not aware of any reason for the collapse in their share prices.

CHINA'S WEALTHIEST

Hanergy founder and chairman Li Hejun had risen to become China's richest man on the back of his near-80 percent stake in the solar company. A big chunk of that fortune - estimated at around $14 billion - evaporated in a matter of minutes in hectic trading on Wednesday.

Pan Sutong, another Chinese paper billionaire, owns 70 percent of Goldin Financial, which provides finance to small businesses secured against their sales. It also owns vineyards in France and California. The fall in the shares of the two Goldin firms amounted to the equivalent of $23 billion.

Calls to Goldin's offices outside normal business hours in Hong Kong were not answered. Hanergy's spokesman said he could not comment on any link between the companies.

The regulatory filings show the links between Hanergy Thin Film and Goldin Financial date back over at least three years and cover multiple transactions.

In January 2014, Goldin Financial advised on Hanergy's acquisition of technology from Global Solar, another subsidiary controlled by Hanergy Holding. In an earlier filing, Goldin Financial advised a solar company supplied by Hanergy.

In a statement, Hanergy's parent said its financials were sound and it had not sold any of the 30.6 billion shares it holds in its Hong Kong-listed unit.

The November launch of the Hong Kong-Shanghai stock trading link has brought in a flood of Chinese funds, but also made Hong Kong's market more volatile.

Hanergy Thin Film shares were among those most traded on the trading link, and their sharp gains appeared at odds with more modest gains in underlying business fundamentals, a Reuters analysis of the company's financial statements shows. Goldin Financial's stock gains also outpaced underlying growth in its profits.

In March, the SFC cautioned investors against trading in Goldin Financial shares, noting that just 20 investors, including Pan, owned 98 percent of the stock.

($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Umesh Desai, Michelle Price and Charlie Zhu; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Ian Geoghegan)