HONG KONG, June 8 Hong Kong's securities regulator said investors should exercise "extreme caution" when trading shares of Goldin Properties Holdings Limited because of the majority of its shares are held with a small group of investors.

Goldin Properties Chairman Pan Sutong controls 64.4 percent of shares, while a group of 13 shareholders owns another 30.75 percent, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in an e-mailed statement on Monday.

The warning follows a similar notice the SFC issued in March against Goldin Financial Holdings, also controlled by Pan, after shares of Goldin Financial jumped more than 400 percent between September and March. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)