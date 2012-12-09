BRIEF-Energy Capital Partners III reports 14.9 pct stake in Dynegy
* Energy Capital Partners Iii Llc reports 14.9 percent stake in Dynegy Inc as of Feb 7 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2lssYeH Further company coverage:
MELBOURNE Dec 10 CHAMP Private Equity, Australia's oldest buyout firm, has appointed Macquarie Capital as adviser to consider a possible sale or float of its Golding mining services company, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.
Golding, which a press report said could fetch up to A$400 million ($420 million), provides open-cut mining and civil works services for the resources, transport and construction sectors in northern Queensland state.
"It is very early in the process," the source said, adding it was too early to say whether a sale or an initial public offering would be the preferred exit strategy.
CHAMP acquired family-owned Golding in 2008 for an undisclosed sum. At the time, Golding had annual revenue of more than A$350 million per annum and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of approximately A$50 million, according to the statement issued at the time.
CHAMP and Macquarie Capital declined to comment. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Energy Capital Partners Iii Llc reports 14.9 percent stake in Dynegy Inc as of Feb 7 - sec filing Source text- http://bit.ly/2lssYeH Further company coverage:
* Sun Basket Inc files to say it raised about $15 million in financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l21I5W)
* FILES TO SAY IT RAISED ABOUT $12.5 MILLION IN FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2kGEYEO)