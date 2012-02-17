NEW YORK Feb 17 A former Goldman Sachs
Group Inc computer programmer was released from prison on
Friday, a day after a federal appeals court threw out his
conviction for stealing part of the Wall Street bank's
high-frequency trading code.
A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
in Manhattan overturned the conviction of Sergey Aleynikov on
Thursday night and said an opinion explaining its reasoning
would follow "in due course."
It also directed the trial court to enter a judgment of
acquittal, which by Friday afternoon had yet to be done.
Generally such a judgment means a defendant cannot be retried.
Aleynikov, 42, was convicted by a federal jury in December
2010 of stealing trade secrets in violation of the Economic
Espionage Act of 1996.
He was released on Friday from a Fort Dix, New Jersey
federal prison, where he had since March been serving an
eight-year prison term, said his lawyer, Kevin Marino.
Reversal of Aleynikov's conviction is a major setback for
government efforts to crack down on the theft of intellectual
property, including computer code.
"The government wanted to send a very strong message about
online economic espionage," said Joel Reidenberg, a professor at
Fordham University School of Law and director of the Fordham
Center on Law and Information Policy.
"This is a fast-growing crime, not just from theft of trade
secrets but also the hacking into computer systems of American
companies," he said. "It poses increasingly significant risks to
the U.S. economy."
Ellen Davis, a spokeswoman for federal prosecutor Preet
Bharara in Manhattan, declined to comment on the reversal.
Goldman spokesman Michael DuVally also declined to comment.
NO IMMEDIATE ACQUITTAL
While ordering Aleynikov's release from prison, U.S.
District Judge Denise Cote, who oversaw the trial, had by Friday
afternoon not yet entered a judgment of acquittal.
Prosecutors in a Friday court filing said that they may ask
the 2nd Circuit panel or the entire 2nd Circuit to review the
decision, and that acquitting Aleynikov would complicate those
efforts. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for later Friday.
The appeals court decision was swift, coming just hours
after Aleynikov's lawyer asked it to reverse the conviction.
"We are extremely gratified that the court of appeals
refused to let this unjust conviction stand," Marino said.
Aleynikov was once a competitive ballroom dancer, has three
children, and has held dual U.S. and Russian citizenship.
Prosecutors accused him of copying and removing trading code
from Goldman in 2009, shortly before taking a new job at Teza
Technologies LLC, a high-frequency trading start-up firm in
Chicago. Teza was not accused of wrongdoing.
Marino argued that his client's conduct did not violate the
espionage law, or a separate federal law barring the
transportation of stolen property across state lines.
He argued in court papers that prosecutors "expanded two
federal criminal statutes beyond anything Congress could have
imagined," and that Aleynikov was punished as severely as
someone who stole $20 million.
In a similar case, former Societe Generale trader Samarth
Agrawal was sentenced to three years in prison last February for
his conviction on stealing speed-trading computer code secrets
and transporting the code across state lines.
Ivan Fisher, who represented Agrawal, said "it's not at all
clear what the issue was" in the Aleynikov case without a fuller
explanation.
Last month, federal authorities arrested Chinese computer
programmer Bo Zhang, a resident of Queens, New York, on charges
that he stole nearly $10 million of software code from the
Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
The case is U.S. v. Aleynikov, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 11-1126. The lower court case was U.S. v.
Aleynikov, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York,
No. 10-00096.
For the U.S.: Joseph Facciponi, Assistant U.S. Attorney.
For Aleynikov: Kevin Marino of Marino, Tortorella & Boyle.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Joseph Ax)