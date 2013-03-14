* Evidence did not support investor's misrepresentation
claim
* Investor's principal experienced in financial ventures
-Goldman
By Suzanne Barlyn
March 14 An investor who claimed that Goldman
Sachs & Co misrepresented the risks of a distressed debt fund
has lost a $1.4 million securities arbitration case against the
brokerage and two of its advisers, according to a ruling.
Athena Venture Partners LP, an investment vehicle for
Richard Caruso, filed the case against the unit of Goldman Sachs
Group Inc in 2009. The case alleged civil fraud and
misrepresentation and the sale of unsuitable investments, among
other things, according to a securities arbitration ruling.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
arbitration panel also recommended removing disclosures about
the case that appear in public filings for the investor's
private wealth adviser at the firm and a Goldman portfolio
manager, according to the ruling dated Wednesday and posted to
FINRA's website on Thursday.
A lawyer for Athena did not return a call or respond to an
email requesting comment. A Goldman Sachs spokesman did not
respond to an email requesting comment.
The decision provides a glimpse at some of the unique
challenges that wealthy investors can face in arbitration, say
lawyers. Brokerages typically argue that wealthy and
sophisticated investors fully understand the risks of the
securities they are buying, including certain alternative
investments such as the distressed debt fund at issue.
Distressed debt funds invest in low-rated securities from
troubled companies or may extend credit to those companies.
Goldman argued that Caruso, who controlled Athena,
understood the risks of alternative investments and had many
years' experience in financial ventures. A general partner for
Athena was also an experienced financial professional, Goldman
argued. Athena established the account at Goldman specifically
to pursue higher-risk, higher-reward investments, it argued,
according to the ruling.
FINRA's panel rejected arguments that Goldman misled Athena.
Athena alleged that a summary description about the fund failed
to disclose, among other things, its use of leverage, types of
investments, and the high risk to principal. The panel
disagreed, writing that the description itself was not an
official fund offering and was sent before the fund opened to
investors, according to the ruling.
Athena also alleged that it did not receive a private fund
prospectus from Goldman, known as a private placement
memorandum, which discloses various risks. But Athena did not
prove that point, the panel wrote. Athena's signature in another
document acknowledged receiving the memorandum, the panel wrote.
FINRA rulings typically do not include reasons for the
panel's decision. Arbitrators must, however, explain their
reasons for recommending to remove certain disclosures from
public records for securities industry professionals, a process
known as "expungement."
Athena initially asked for more than $2.4 million in damages
but lowered the request to $1.4 million after the hearing.