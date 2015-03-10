NEW YORK, March 10 A federal judge on Tuesday recommended against certifying a class-action lawsuit in which current and former female employees at Goldman Sachs Group Inc accused the Wall Street bank of gender-based bias in pay and promotions.

While saying "this is a close case," U.S. Magistrate Judge James Francis said there were not enough common issues among the proposed class members to justify letting them sue as a group.

The judge's recommendation now goes to U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who will decide whether to accept it. (Reporting by Nate Raymond Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)