March 21 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has
begun scanning internal emails for the term "muppet" and other
evidence that employees referred to clients in derogatory ways,
Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein told partners in a conference
call this week, according to people familiar with the call.
The company-wide email review comes after an executive
director named Greg Smith resigned last week in a scathing op-ed
column in the New York Times in which he said he saw five
Goldman managing directors refer to clients as "muppets," at
times over internal email.
In the United States, "muppet" brings to mind lovable
puppets such as Kermit the Frog, but in Britain "muppet" is
slang for a stupid person.
On the conference call with partners this week, Blankfein
said the company was taking Smith's claims seriously and was
conducting a review of his assertions, including the email scan,
according to these people.
The bank declined to comment.
It was not clear when the search would be completed or what
actions, if any, Goldman would take if the search turns up
derogatory comments.
In an internal memo distributed last week, Blankfein and
Cohn said Smith's assertions did not represent the values or
culture they try to instill at Goldman, and that they would
examine Smith's issues "carefully."
In his op-ed, Smith said Goldman's culture had changed from
one that "revolved around teamwork, integrity, a spirit of
humility and always doing right by our clients" to one where
mistreating clients for profit had become standard, creating a
"toxic and destructive" environment. He blamed Blankfein and
President Gary Cohn for fostering the supposed changes he
described.
Typically, when Goldman employees have an issue with
co-workers or processes such as the ones Smith described, they
can take concerns to a supervisor or report them anonymously to
human resources. Because Smith is no longer at the company and
his resignation op-ed did not specify circumstances or people,
Goldman has been conducting a broad review to determine whether
his assertions are accurate.
Smith's op-ed was highly unusual because Goldman employees
shy away from publicly criticizing the bank, both because it
breaks the Goldman code of silence and because of
non-disparagement agreements many employees sign that bar them
from speaking negatively about the bank.
(Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra in New York; editing by Alwyn
Scott and Andre Grenon)