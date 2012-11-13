NEW YORK Nov 13 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
is deploying more information technology to handle trades and
manage its capital as the firm cuts its payroll, CEO Lloyd
Blankfein said on Tuesday.
The firm is hiring additional technology workers while
cutting its total payroll, Blankfein said at an investor
conference. Total staff at the investment bank was down 8
percent at the end of September to 32,600 people from 35,500 in
June 2011, he said.
Goldman has deployed technology systems to show the impact
of buying, selling or holding individual securities on
regulatory measurements of bank assets. The information is being
used to improve Goldman's capital strength as measured under new
standards being imposed by regulators, he said.
At the same time, trading currently done with "high touch"
by individuals will increasingly be done with computers. Roughly
65 percent of the firm's equity trading for clients now goes
through what Goldman calls "low touch" electronic channels, he
said.
In response to a question, Blankfein said he "would be
shocked" if federal government officials do not to find a
solution to the approaching Federal fiscal cliff when tax rates
are scheduled to spike and government spending plunge on Dec.
31.
He said, however, that the Goldman expects a lot of
uncertainty about the outcome of talks in Washington before a
deal is reached. "We are at least braced for a ride here,"
Blankfein said.