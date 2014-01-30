NEW YORK Jan 30 Lloyd Blankfein, chief
executive of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, received restricted
stock worth $14.7 million this week as part of his 2013 bonus,
Goldman reported in a regulatory filing on Thursday.
Goldman's board of directors typically awards executives 70
percent of their bonus in stock and 30 percent in cash,
suggesting that Blankfein also received a roughly $6.3 million
cash bonus. Goldman does not disclose the full details of
executives' pay packages until it files its proxy statement.
The restricted stock bonus of 88,422 shares awarded to
Blankfein is worth $14.7 million, based on Goldman's closing
price of $166.25 on Tuesday, when Goldman said it granted the
award.
Combined with a salary of about $2 million, Blankfein's
total pay package for last year was roughly $23 million, up
about 10 percent from the $21 million he received for 2012.
The restricted stock units are delivered in three equal
installments over three years, and generally cannot be sold for
five years, Goldman said in a Form 4 filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.